Night curfews, new rules: These states tighten COVID curbs

As COVID-19 case numbers explode across the country, state governments are imposing harsher restrictions to control the spread of infections. From daily night curfews and stricter weekend curbs to Section 144 in some areas, there are strictures in place across India.

Here is a list of states that have implemented night curfews and other measures.

Uttar Pradesh

The night curfew in Uttar Pradesh has been extended by two hours. It will now be in effect from 10 pm to 6 am, rather than 11 pm to 5 am. Due to a surge in the number of cases, all schools in the state have been shut till January 15.

Districts with over 1,000 active cases will not permit more than 100 people to attend ceremonies such as weddings. Public places and commercial establishments such as gyms, spas, cinema halls, banquet halls, and restaurants have been allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity.

Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is holding a meeting on January 10 to consider more restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan.

A weekend curfew was imposed in Delhi from 10 pm on January 7 till 5 am on January 10 due to a surge in the number of cases.

Delhi registered 17,335 fresh cases on January 7.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government has ordered night and weekend curfews. Between 10 pm and 5 am, all non-essential movement will be restricted. The night curfew, which was supposed to end on January 7, was extended for another two weeks. Only classes 10 and 12 are open in Bengaluru.

Marriages are permitted, but the number of people allowed to attend is restricted to 100 in closed spaces and 200 in open areas. Pubs, bars, restaurants, cinema halls, and shopping malls will operate at a 50 percent seating capacity and will allow entry only to the fully vaccinated.

Haryana

The government of Haryana has directed the closure of malls, multiplexes, and amusement parks owing to a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases. While the general public has been denied entry to swimming pools, athletes training for competitions can avail of these facilities.

Offices have been asked to operate at 50 percent capacity. Bars and restaurants have also been asked to operate at half the capacity. The restrictions will be enforced in the 'Group-A' districts, which include Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Sonipat, Yamunanagar, Rohtak, Panchkula, Panipat, Kurukshetra, and Jhajjar.

Punjab

There is a night curfew in Punjab between 10 pm and 5 am, during which all non-essential activities within the limits of all cities and towns will be restricted. Schools, colleges, universities, and coaching centres, and other educational institutions, have been asked to close. Online classes will continue.

Bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, museums, and zoos have to ensure mandatory vaccination and 50 percent seating capacity.

West Bengal

Flights from Delhi and Mumbai would only be allowed two times a week in the state while flights from the United Kingdom have been temporarily halted. Local and metro trains will run at half capacity, while long-distance trains will operate normally. Shopping malls and markets will remain open till 10 pm and will operate at half the capacity.

Government and private offices have been directed to operate with half of the staff. Tourist attractions, swimming pools, spas, and gyms will remain shut.

Tamil Nadu

On January 9, the state went into full lockdown, with only essential services permitted. Delivery services in restaurants will be permitted between 7 am and 10 pm. Other forms of e-commerce are prohibited. The state has decided on night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am.

During the curfew hours, restaurants and commercial establishments will not operate. Bus services as well as other essential services will continue to operate. In restaurants, lodges, and shops, as well as gyms, theatres, and metro trains, only half of the seating capacity is permitted.

Goa

The Goa government has declared that there will be no night curfew in the state, but gatherings of more than 100 people in open spaces will be restricted. The number of people attending indoor functions should not exceed 50 percent of the venue's capacity.

Assam

The night curfew has been extended from 10 pm to 6 am. From January 11, all schools in Assam will be closed up to Class 5, and in Guwahati, this will be up to Class 8. The remaining classes will be held on a rotating basis on alternate day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Restaurants, dhabas, and other eateries will be permitted to operate with up to 50 percent capacity until 9 pm.

Gujarat

Cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Anand, Rajkot, Gandhinagar and Nadiad will have night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am, it was announced on January 7.

Shops, spas, shopping malls, hotels, and restaurants will operate with a 75 percent capacity and can stay open till 10 pm.

In view of the surging COVID cases, the High Court of Gujarat will also operate in virtual mode only until further orders are issued.