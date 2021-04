The Telangana government on Tuesday imposed a night curfew from Tuesday night till May 1 in view of rising COVID-19 cases. The curfew will be imposed from 9 pm to 5 am.

The state government said that essential services will remain exempted.

Telangana on Monday confirmed 5,926 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest ever in a single day, pushing the total infection count to over 3.61 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,856 with 18 more fatalities. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 793, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 488 and Rangareddy 455, a government bulletin said on Tuesday providing details as of 8 PM on April 19.

The total number of cumulative cases stood at 3,61,359 while with 2,029 patients being cured. The total recoveries were at 3,16,650. The state has 42,853 active cases and over 1.22 lakh samples were tested on Monday.

Cumulatively, over 1.19 crore samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 3.20 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.51 percent, while it was 1.2 percent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 87.62 percent, while it was 85.6 percent in the country.

