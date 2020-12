The Maharashtra government has declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas while the Mumbai civic administration moved to enforce restrictions and make arrangements to quarantine air passengers arriving from Britain where a new COVID-19 variant is spreading fast, and some other countries.

The state government has declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas (cities) from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary measure amid growing concerns over the new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain.

As per the state government directive, a curfew between 11 pm and 6 am will be enforced in the financial capital till January 5, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner I S Chahal said at a press conference.

Chahal said essential services like vegetable and milk supply will remain unaffected during the night curfew but more than five people can not assemble at a place during the seven- hour-long period.

“Night curfew was enforced in the city from March (when lockdown was announced) to August as well. Night curfew is not a lockdown. There is a difference between a night curfew and a lockdown. In lockdown, individuals cannot step out of their homes. In a curfew, more than five people cannot assemble outside during the specified hours,” he said.

The IAS officer said the government decision will put restrictions on Christmas and New Year celebrations in the metropolis which usually sees large gatherings and mingling of people on December 31 night.

Meanwhile, the state government has also issued guidelines with respect to the passengers arriving from Europe and Middle East.

Clarifying on the new guidelines, the Mumbai civic body said that all the passengers coming from Middle East and European countries to Mumbai will have to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine for 7 days at their own cost in the nearby hotels.

If the passenger is found symptomic on arrival, then he will be shifted directly to GT hospital, Fort, Mumbai for further evaluation and treatment.

There will be no RT-PCR test on arrival and the passengers will have to undergo RT-PCR tests between 5th and 7th day of their quarantine period. They will be discharged from institutional quarantine if their RT-PCR tests came negative with the advice of 7 days mandatory home quarantine.

However, if the test result is positive and the passenger is asymptomic, then he will be continued in the same hotel in quarantine or in a COVID-19 hospital for 14 days.

The charges of hotels will be borne by the passengers as per their choice of hotels.

The passports of all the passengers will be deposited with the hotel and returned at the time of discharge from the hotel quarantine.

PPE kits will be given to all immigration officers at the Mumbai International Airport.

Follow our Live blog for COVID-19 updates here.