Maharashtra government has imposed a night curfew in the state from March 28, in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. Though there won’t be restrictions on movement at night, gathering at public places will be prohibited.

A tweet on the official handle of the chief minister’s office stated that in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, “Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed to impose night curfew from Sunday, March 28, 2021, in the state as it is necessary to avoid congestion, implement strict measures to prevent infection and implement it effectively.”

On Friday, the state reported 36,902 COVID-19 cases — the highest single-day count since the onset of the pandemic last year. Even in Mumbai, the number of single-day cases stood at its highest, at 5,513 new infections and nine deaths. Even when it comes to the number of active cases in the country, Maharashtra is at the top. As on March 26, the state had 2,82,451 active cases.

What preventive measures are in place?

Malls: Shopping malls will be from 8 pm to 7 am across the state. Right now, malls in Mumbai are open till 9.30 pm, while food courts serve customers till 11 pm. Curbs on shop timings are also likely.

Holi: When it comes to Holi (March 28) and Rang Panchami (March 29), the government order asked people to celebrate the festival in a simple manner and avoid crowding at public places. It also stated that no big religious or cultural programmes should be organised on Holi and Rang Panchami. In the Konkan region, there is a tradition of carrying a palanquin during Holi in a procession. The order stated that processions cannot be taken out, and this tradition should confined within temples only.

Good Friday, Easter: The order also urged the Christian community to observe Good Friday (April 2) and celebrate Easter Sunday (April 4) in a simple manner. In a spacious church, a maximum of 50 people would be allowed to attend the prayer meet between March 28 and April 4. For smaller churches, the number could range between 10 and 25 persons, but not more.

Other COVID-19 norms: People should strictly follow the COVID-19 norms, such as wearing masks in public places, using hand sanitisers and maintaining social distancing.

Till when will it last?

The order comes into effect from Sunday night. As of now, there is no clarity till when the guidelines will be in place.

Government issues warning

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray warned of stricter restrictions if the people did not follow the new set of guidelines. He said though there won’t be any sudden lockdown across the state, people will be given notices in advance in case of a change in the government’s stance.

Thackeray took the decision to enforce the night curfew after assessing the COVID-19 situation during a meeting with state officials. He also added that the district chiefs will decide when to order lockdowns.

In a statement released by the chief minister’s office, Thackeray is quoted as saying that though he didn’t wish to impose any lockdown, there seems to be a possibility of “healthcare facilities falling short given the rise in the number of coronavirus patients”.

He also asked officials to check if private establishments were adhering to the guidelines related to employees’ attendance and work timings.

A report in TOI quoted a task force member as saying: “ “It has been decided that Mumbai needs to be closely watched for two more weeks before any hard decision is taken.”