Nigeria's drug regulator issues alert against a painkiller made by Mumbai-based SynerCare

Another Indian pharma manufacturer is in trouble as Mumbai-based SyneCare's paracetamol suspension has been flagged as substandard. Nigeria's National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued an alert against the painkiller — Para Clear Suspension 125. SynerCare's sample painkiller comprised toxic ethylene glycol, which the Nigerian regulator said could be fatal. The Mumbai-based pharma company's contaminated samples were being sold in Liberaria and made in Ahmedabad, and were sent to Nigeria for testing.

The NAFDAC said the product also failed the requirement for acute oral toxicitiy with the deaths of five of the laboratory animals recorded.

"Diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol are toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal. Toxic effects can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state, and acute kidney injury which may lead to death," the Nigerian regulator's public order stated.

It said paracetamol suspension is used for treating mild to moderate aches such as headache, neuralgia, migraine, toothache, menstrual pain, sore throat, etc. It is also used to help reduce fever and as an adjunctive treatment to relieve symptoms of flu and cold.

The Indian pharma industry has been getting pulled up for various issues in the last few months related to its manufacturing and products.

Earlier this month , popular cough syrups such as Mankind’s Codistar and Teddykof and Glenmark’s Ascoril C were pulled off the shelves after the government on June 2 banned 14 fixed dose drug combinations (FDCs) over the weekend. Earlier this month , the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), India’s drug regulatory authority also initiated a probe into eye drops linked to vision damage in Sri Lanka. To which , Udaya Bhaskar, director general of Pharmexcil, later in a letter blamed the firm for bringing “bad reputation” and causing “trust deficit”.

Last month, India also made it mandatory for cough syrup manufacturers to get samples tested and cleared by a government-certified laboratory from June 1, 2023, before being allowed to be sent overseas. The decision to implement quality checks before export was introduced after India-made syrups were linked to dozens of deaths in Gambia and Uzbekistan last year.