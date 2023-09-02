Home to one of the largest tobacco user populations globally, India faces a formidable challenge in combatting its tobacco epidemic. A critical tool in the arsenal against tobacco addiction is Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) and its commercially available forms which include gums, transdermal patches, mouth sprays, inhalers and lozenges— all endorsed by leading world health bodies like the World Health Organisation and regulatory bodies like the US Food & Drug Administration.

In India, NRT received formal recognition with its inclusion in the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) in 2022. This unlocked doors for insurance coverage, public sector supply, and medical-dental integration for this critical first-line therapy for tobacco cessation. With hopeful quitters and NRT's support, India can crush tobacco addiction, edging closer to its 30 percent reduction goal by 2025.

However, the recent proposal of Drugs Technical Advisory Board's (DTAB), the advisory body of India's drug approval authority —Central Drug Standards Control Organisation, to reclassify NRT products from over-the-counter (OTC) to prescription-based has ignited a contentious debate. This move could potentially undo the progress made in combating tobacco addiction and goes against recommendations from leading global health bodies.

The scale of India’s tobacco challenge

In 2020 alone, there were 481 million cases of smoking-related diseases in India, a reminder of the pressing health risk posed by cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, and other forms of tobacco. Tobacco-related cancers accounted for 27 percent of the country’s cancer burden in 2020, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Cases of tobacco-related health issues are far more common in tier 2 to 6 regions, where the use and dependence on smokeless tobacco is far more than smoking tobacco products. In a country where one in six families have members consuming chewable tobacco products, what doesn’t help their case is that gutkha and other chewable tobacco products are available in almost every nook and corner.

A counterproductive proposal

The DTAB's proposal to make prescription compulsory for selling all NRT formulations containing up to 2 mg and 4 mg of nicotine is then perplexing. If the intent is to curb tobacco use and protect public health, limiting accessibility to NRT goes against evidence-based approaches recommended by experts worldwide as well as the objective of NLEM 2022 by the Health Ministry.

The DTAB minutes from its 89th meeting in May cited concerns about NRTs being used for nicotine substitution during abstinence rather than quitting tobacco. However, there is no substantial evidence supporting the notion that small dosages of NRT are habit-forming.

The paradox is in the easy availability of tobacco products while considering limiting access to NRT. To prioritise public health, the focus should be on making safer alternatives more accessible.

—The author, Dr. Vishal U S Rao, is a surgical oncologist, international advisor to the WHO FCTC partners, and Editor of Journal of Precision Oncology. The views expressed here are personal.