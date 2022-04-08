NHA launches new version of Health Benefit Package under AB-PMJAY adding 365 new procedures

The National Health Authority has launched a new version of the Health Benefit Package, 2022, under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, adding 365 new procedures which took the total to 1,949, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. With Health Benefit Package, 2022, differential pricing is being introduced under the scheme based on the type of city and level of care, it said.

The package was launched on Thursday at a two-day meeting held at Tamil Nadu's Mahabalipuram to review Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission in the southern states and Union Territories, according to a statement. The National Health Authority also announced the rollout of the new initiative of patient classification systems through ICD-11 (International classification of disease) and International Classification of Health Intervention for Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), it said.

Another highlight was the pilot launch of Diagnosis Related Grouping (DRG) in Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra and Meghalaya. AB PM-JAY will be the first insurance scheme in India to provide a payment mechanism through DRG, the statement noted. The two-day Southern Region Review meeting -- 'Ayushman Sangam' -- organised by the National Health Authority on April 7 and 8 was the third edition of the event covering the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

The National Health Authority had earlier organised similar regional review meetings covering north and wast zones.