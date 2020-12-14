Healthcare Next four to six months could be worst of COVID-19 pandemic: Bill Gates Updated : December 14, 2020 09:49 AM IST Gates said that his foundation had been funding a lot of the research for the vaccines. The COVID-19 has so far killed more than 290,000 people in the US. Gates said that access to the vaccine should be based on medical need, not wealth at all. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.