'Next COVID-19 wave likely in 6 to 8 months if…,' what this expert said

As India recovers from the Omicron-driven third wave of the pandemic, a top health expert of the COVID-19 task force has said the next wave is likely to hit in the next 6-8 months if a new variant arrives.

"Virus is going to be around. It will come in ups and downs for a very long time. When the next variant comes, there will be a surge. We do not know when that will be, but history says that it can happen once inevitably

Dr Jayadevan said that the Omicron variant showed that vaccine immunity can be easily surpassed by newer variants and this trend will continue.

He also mentioned that BA2, a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA1, which has been infecting people in the country, is not a cause of concern. The BA2 variant has mutated to become more transmissible and leap past people’s natural and vaccinated immunity.

However, despite being more transmissible than BA1, the BA2 variant is found to be incapable of infecting those who were previously infected with the BA1 variant. Therefore, it is unlikely to cause a surge, he explained.

But citing a Japanese study conducted on hamsters, Dr Jayadevan said the BA2 variant may cause severe lung disease.