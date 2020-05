New Zealand on Wednesday reported one more COVID-19 death, bringing the toll in the country to 21 .

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told a press conference that the death was a woman in her 60s who had underlying health conditions. The woman was from the Rosewood rest home cluster in Christchurch, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, one confirmed and one probable COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday after no new cases for two consecutive days, bringing the total number of cases to 1,488, Bloomfield said.

He said 88 per cent of the cases in New Zealand have now recovered, and 4,772 tests were processed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of tests to 160,700.

New Zealand is "by no means out of the woods, we need everyone to stick to the plan and continue to follow the rules around alert level three," Bloomfield said.