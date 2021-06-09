New York opens up after coronavirus pandemic

  • SENSEX
Updated : June 09, 2021 15:10:36 IST

Indian-Americans, along with their fellow New Yorkers, are enjoying a respite after their city had gone through the worst of the Coronavirus pandemic.
At a recent briefing, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and Chef Daniel Boulud announced a $30 million marketing campaign for tourism recovery.
In New York City, the subway has returned to 24-hour service, though riders must continue to wear masks.
Published : June 09, 2021 03:10 PM IST

