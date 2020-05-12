Healthcare New York City to be closed till June: Mayor Updated : May 12, 2020 03:27 PM IST New York has been recording a decline in daily hospitalisations, ICU admissions and fatalities but the mayor said such progress must continue further before officials consider reopening the city. New York state has 3,37,055 confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 26,000 people dying from the disease Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365