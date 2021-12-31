New Year in Mumbai: All about the 5 pm to 5 am COVID-19 curbs

Hours before the New Year’s Eve festivities, Mumbai Police issued an order extending Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the city till January 15. The order bans people from visiting open spaces like grounds, beaches, sea faces, promenades, parks, public places or gardens between 5 pm and 5 am during this period in view of the rising number of Omicron cases.

The order came into effect from 1 pm December 31 and will continue till January 15, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) S. Chaitanya said in a notification. Any gathering of five or more people is banned under Section 144 of the CrPC. Here’s all you have to know about the 5 pm to 5 am curbs and other restrictions in Mumbai.

Mumbai Police had earlier imposed Section 144 from December 30 to January 7. It has now been extended till January 15.

A maximum number of 50 people can attend marriages, whether in an enclosed space or open area.

Only 20 people will be allowed to attend funerals.

All other existing curbs already in place shall continue to be in force till further orders.

On December 30, the Maharashtra government issued fresh guidelines capping the attendance in open or closed gatherings at 50.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also imposed similar prohibitions for New Year celebrations in bars, clubs, restaurants, hotels, pubs and resorts from December 30 to January 7.

Those breaking the law will face punishment under Section 188 of the IPC and the Epidemic Diseases Act and the National Disaster Management Act, the DCP said in the order.

On December 30, Mumbai saw a 46 percent jump in COVID-19 cases at 3,671 new infections, including 190 Omicron cases.