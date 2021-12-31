New Year in Mumbai: All about the 5 pm to 5 am COVID-19 curbs

Hours before the New Year’s Eve festivities, Mumbai Police issued an order extending Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the city till January 15. The order bans people from visiting open spaces like grounds, beaches, sea faces, promenades, parks, public places or gardens between 5 pm and 5 am during this period in view of the rising number of Omicron cases.
The order came into effect from 1 pm December 31 and will continue till January 15, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) S. Chaitanya said in a notification. Any gathering of five or more people is banned under Section 144 of the CrPC. Here’s all you have to know about the 5 pm to 5 am curbs and other restrictions in Mumbai.
On December 30, Mumbai saw a 46 percent jump in COVID-19 cases at 3,671 new infections, including 190 Omicron cases.
