New Year in Karnataka: From COVID and parking rules to licence for loudspeakers — guidelines in detail

Those going to theatres in Karnataka must wear a N-95 mask, while all large assemblies shall be held strictly outdoor, as far as possible in the day. Here are all the guidelines to follow amid New Year's celebration.

The Karnataka government and police issued guidelines ahead of New Year festivities in the wake of mounting concerns over COVID-19 spike. From COVID rule to traffic restrictions to noise pollution rules, the authroties laid out strict norms for people to follow amid New Year celebrations.

Apart from wearing masks, following social distancing, using hand sanitisers and getting vaccinated, here are other COVID guidelines and noise pollution norms that are to be followed:

For New Year Eve, Celebrations and Other Event:

All celebrations in connection with New Year and New Yera's eve must get over by 1 am on Jan 1 and Jan 2 respectively

All large assemblies shall be held strictly outdoor, as far as possible in the day. The capacity of the areas shall not be exceeded, particularly in indoor areas like hotels and pubs, restaurants, clubs, resorts etc.

Those over 60 years of age and those with co-morbidities, pregnant and lactating women are advised to avoid such gatherings

The orginizers, manager and service staff shall preferably reviece booster dose.

Face masks are compulsory and social distancing must be ensured throughout the event. "No mask no entry" signage shall be prominently displayed.

Thermal screening for all must be ensured. If any one detected with fever or respiratory symptoms like cough, running nose etc, he/she shall be reffered to seek medical consultation.

Hand sanitisers must be used.

In the case of large gathering, organisers shall ensure an arrangement with the nearest speciality hospital for ambulance services and shifting sick person from the venue.

Those going to theatres must wear a N-95 mask.

Noise pollution control norms in Bengaluru

Issuing a press release, the Bengaluru Police said:

Obtain mandatory license under Noise Pollution Rules for Loudspeakers

Comply with decibel limits and timings

Some traffic and parking advisories in Bengaluru

As per a press note shared by a mediaperson on Twitter, the police department said:

There will be no entry of vehicles except police vehicle and vehicle of essential service on duty from 10 pm on December 31 to 1 am on January 1 on a few roads.

Parking of all types of vehicles except police vehicle and vehicles of essential services on duty is prohibited from 2 pm on December 31 to 3am on January 1 on few roads.

Fine would be imposed if owner don't remove their vehicles parked on MG road, Brigade road, Rest House road, Church street, Residency road and St Marks road area before 4 pm on December 31.