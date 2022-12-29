New Year in Karnataka: From COVID and parking rules to licence for loudspeakers — guidelines in detail

Those going to theatres in Karnataka must wear a N-95 mask, while all large assemblies shall be held strictly outdoor, as far as possible in the day. Here are all the guidelines to follow amid New Year's celebration.
The Karnataka government and police issued guidelines ahead of New Year festivities in the wake of mounting concerns over COVID-19 spike. From COVID rule to traffic restrictions to noise pollution rules, the authroties laid out strict norms for people to follow amid New Year celebrations.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Dividend yield stocks — Key benefits and top 10 performers
IST3 Min(s) Read
Edtech bleeds in 2022 — will it be good or get worse in 2023
IST7 Min(s) Read
Apart from wearing masks, following social distancing, using hand sanitisers and getting vaccinated, here are other COVID guidelines and noise pollution norms that are to be followed:
For New Year Eve, Celebrations and Other Event:
Noise pollution control norms in Bengaluru
Issuing a press release, the Bengaluru Police said:
Some traffic and parking advisories in Bengaluru
As per a press note shared by a mediaperson on Twitter, the police department said:
First Published: IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!