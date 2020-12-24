  • SENSEX
New virus variant appears to emerge in Nigeria, says Africa CDC

Updated : December 24, 2020 03:44 PM IST

Another new variant of the coronavirus appears to have emerged in Nigeria, Africas top public health official said Thursday.
While the variant transmits quickly and viral loads are higher, it is not yet clear whether it leads to a more severe disease.
