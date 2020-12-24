Healthcare New virus variant appears to emerge in Nigeria, says Africa CDC Updated : December 24, 2020 03:44 PM IST Another new variant of the coronavirus appears to have emerged in Nigeria, Africas top public health official said Thursday. While the variant transmits quickly and viral loads are higher, it is not yet clear whether it leads to a more severe disease. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply