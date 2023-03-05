New viral infection cases causing throat ache, persistent cough, fever spike across India

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 'Influenza A subtype H3N2' could be the cause of the current respiratory illness. About half of all inpatients being treated for influenza-like illness are found to have influenza A H3N2, ICMR added.

A new viral infection is causing throat ache, persistent cough, fever, ear ache, body ache, fatigue and losing one's voice are symptoms of what seems to be a strain of a viral infection that is affecting many adults and children across India.

Doctors have seen a 2.5X rise in patients with such acute respiratory symptoms versus what it was a year ago. A Mumbai based lung specialist has said that the rise has been especially stark since mid-January 2023 and they're treating an average of 25 patients a day in the OPD with such symptoms.

Patients across age groups seem to be getting infected by the virus. Elderly, those with co-morbidities and kids who are now getting more exposed to viruses post covid-19 seem to be more susceptible say doctors.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 'Influenza A subtype H3N2' could be the cause of the current respiratory illness.

Also read:

"Influenza A subtype H3N2 is the major cause of current respiratory illness," the ICMR said, adding that the ICMR-DHR (Department of Health Research) has established pan-respiratory virus surveillance across 30 VRLDs (Viral research and diagnostic laboratories).

About half of all inpatients, admitted for severe acute respiratory infections (SARI), as well as outpatients being treated for influenza-like illness, are found to have influenza A H3N2, said ICMR.

"This subtype appears to cause more hospitalisation than other influenza subtypes. Of the hospitalised SARI patients with influenza A H3N2, about 92 per cent presented with fever, 86 per cent with cough, 27 per cent with breathlessness, 16 per cent with wheezing. Additionally, 16 per cent had clinical signs of pneumonia and 6 per cent had seizures," ICMR said.

(With inputs from agencies)