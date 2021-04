In its biggest single-day spike, India reported nearly 1.7 lakh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising concerns about the new variants of the virus, the rapidity with which they spread, and if they escaped the immune system. Of the 1,69,243 cases that the country reported on Sunday, Maharashtra accounted for over 63,000, its highest single-day count since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

The state has already imposed a shutdown on weekends and mulling a complete lockdown, something along the lines imposed last year during the first wave, to contain the spread of infections. The second wave of COVID-19 infections appears to be deadlier, and the numbers simply tell the story. In the first wave, the highest number of cases that India reported in a day was nearly 98,000 in September.

Now let's understand what these variants could be.

According to a report in The Wire, three variants of concern (VOCs) have been identified on a global level and they are informally associated with the countries they were first noticed in. The “UK” (B.1.1.7), the “South Africa” (B.1.351) and the “Brazil” (P1) variants; terms in brackets re their formal names, says the report.

If we were to analyze and understand variants according to different regions in the country, B.1.36 is said to be dominant among people who have tested positive in Bengaluru. Not just that, its mutation, N440K, is widespread in cases from the southern states of India, the report says.

Behind the swift rise in Maharashtra, cases could be another variant B.1.617, which figures majorly in infections recorded recently. Even this variant has two mutations -- E484Q and L452R -- that "alter the spike region, allowing it to bind more easily to cells". More importantly, the B.1.617 appears to spread more easily between people, the report claims.

But that's not it. There are more things to worry about. The L452R mutation, according to studies, is also said to be capable of "immune escape, dodging both antibodies generated by a prior infection or a dose of vaccine as well as other forms of immunity that do not rely on antibodies".