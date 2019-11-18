New technique raises hopes of reducing time for male infertility diagnosis, says report

Infertility in men can now be identified much quicker than the established norm of a year-long procedure that wasn't error free. Researchers at the Washington State University have found a new method of screening to figure out men with infertility.

Infertile men have identifiable patterns of epigenetic molecules or biomarkers attached to their sperm DNA which are absent in fertile men, Michael Skinner, a Washington State University reproductive biologist, working with an international team of collaborators, have discovered.

The scientists also diagnosed epigenetic biomarkers among infertile patients who responded to hormone therapy to treat their condition versus those who did not.

This research would help afflicted couples, where the man is incapable of having children naturally, to shorten the extended period it usually takes before a doctor recommends medically-assisted reproduction.

Currently, assessing sperm quantity and motility is the primary method of diagnosing male fertility but the procedure has a limited success rate.

Skinner and his collaborators published a study on their new diagnostic approach in – Nature: Scientific Reports. "Male infertility is increasing worldwide and is recognized as playing a key role in reproductive health and disease," Skinner was quoted as saying by Science Daily.