Healthcare
New technique raises hopes of reducing time for male infertility diagnosis, says report
Updated : November 18, 2019 09:34 AM IST
Infertility in men can now be identified much quicker than the established norm of a year-long procedure that wasn't error free.
Researchers at the Washington State University have found a new method of screening to figure out men with infertility.
Currently, assessing sperm quantity and motility is the primary method of diagnosing male fertility but the procedure has a limited success rate.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more