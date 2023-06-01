New study reveals possible causes of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome is the unexplained death of an infant usually while sleeping. A earlier study, published in the British Medical Journal, noted that Western babies are more likely to suffer SIDS than Asian babies as they are more frequently left alone, especially while sleeping

A new study has revealed possible biological causes of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), which was not known earlier. The research, published in the Journal of Neuropathology and Experimental Neurology Researchers on May 25, has found that an altered serotonin 2A/C receptor in infants who died from SIDS could be a biological abnormality which made them vulnerable.

According to the study, infants use the serotonin 2A/C receptor to respond to oxygen deprivation. This helps them wake up and gasp for air, but in case of abnormalities in the receptor, this process is hindered, and infants die a sudden death in their sleep.

The new information was found by researchers who conducted autopsies of the brain cells of babies who had died of SIDs. These cells were observed against babies who had died of other causes.

An earlier study indicated that the abnormality in the serotonin 2A/C receptors can be a genetic and hereditary problem.

Previously, a report by the Boston Children’s Hospital had stated that SIDs occur in children below one year of age and despite investigation into the death and clinical history, the cause could not be explained.

However, in the new study, researchers, including those from Boston Children's Hospital, observed the brain stems of 70 infants, and tested them for consistent abnormalities against samples taken from infants who died from other causes.

Their study found that the serotonin 2A/C receptor was altered in the infants with SID cases, compared to the other infant deaths.

Thus, the researchers believe that SIDs occur when a child faces an outside stressor during the critical period of cardiorespiratory development in their first year.

The stressor could be a face-down sleep position or sharing a bed. In such cases if the child has the abnormality, as found in the research, it is vulnerable to respiratory challenges while sleeping, which may lead to SIDs.

Researchers observed that touching and hearing sounds help babies stabilise their breathing. Thus SIDS is more likely to occur in infants sleeping alone who are deprived of these external factors.

While SIDs is the leading cause of infant mortality in the US, other studies have shown that it is unlikely to cause infant mortality in Asian countries, including India.

