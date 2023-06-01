New study reveals possible causes of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome is the unexplained death of an infant usually while sleeping. A earlier study, published in the British Medical Journal, noted that Western babies are more likely to suffer SIDS than Asian babies as they are more frequently left alone, especially while sleeping

A new study has revealed possible biological causes of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), which was not known earlier. The research, published in the Journal of Neuropathology and Experimental Neurology Researchers on May 25, has found that an altered serotonin 2A/C receptor in infants who died from SIDS could be a biological abnormality which made them vulnerable.

