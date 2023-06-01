English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homehealthcare NewsNew study reveals possible causes of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

New study reveals possible causes of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

New study reveals possible causes of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 1, 2023 5:35:36 PM IST (Updated)

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome is the unexplained death of an infant usually while sleeping. A earlier study, published in the British Medical Journal, noted that Western babies are more likely to suffer SIDS than Asian babies as they are more frequently left alone, especially while sleeping

A new study has revealed possible biological causes of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), which was not known earlier. The research, published in the Journal of Neuropathology and Experimental Neurology Researchers on May 25, has found that an altered serotonin 2A/C receptor in infants who died from SIDS could be a biological abnormality which made them vulnerable.

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome is the unexplained death of an infant usually while sleeping.


According to the study, infants use the serotonin 2A/C receptor to respond to oxygen deprivation. This helps them wake up and gasp for air, but in case of abnormalities in the receptor, this process is hindered, and infants die a sudden death in their sleep.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X