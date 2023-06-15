Researchers have discovered that an overactive inflammatory response may be the cause of long COVID, leading to potential treatments with anti-inflammatory drugs and precision medicine approaches.

New research in immunology this week has shed light on a possible cause of long COVID. Researchers from the Allen Institute and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center have discovered that an overactive inflammatory response could be at the root of many long COVID cases.

Broadly defined as "signs, symptoms and conditions that continue or develop after initial COVID-19 infection" by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the concept of long COVID has long eluded people.

Most patients report experiencing prolonged symptoms even after recovering from COVID-19 although there is no test to diagnose long COVID.

This new study, published in the journal Nature Communications on June 9, examined proteins present in the blood of patients and identified a set of molecules associated with inflammation that were only found in a subset of long COVID patients, but not in those who had fully recovered.

The study analysed blood samples from 55 patients with long COVID, finding that around two-thirds of them had consistently high levels of inflammation signals.

In comparison, blood samples from 25 individuals who had recovered from COVID-19 and 25 volunteers who had never been infected did not exhibit the same signs of inflammation.

While previous studies have hinted at a connection between inflammation and long COVID, this study is the first to trace the persistence of inflammatory markers over time in the same patients.

The findings have significant implications for potential treatments. Dr Troy Torgerson, Director of Experimental Immunology at the Allen Institute for Immunology, suggests that certain anti-inflammatory drugs could alleviate symptoms for some long COVID patients.

However, it is crucial to determine which patients would benefit from specific treatments. This calls for precision medicine approaches to address the enigmatic nature of long COVID.

“The big question was, can we define which long COVID patients have persistent inflammation versus those that don’t? That would be useful in terms of clinical trial planning and in terms of helping clinicians figure out targeted treatments for their patients,” Torgerson said.

The study identified distinct blood markers in the subset of patients with "inflammatory long COVID," which resemble inflammation patterns observed in autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis.

JAK inhibitors, a class of drugs used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, may hold promise for addressing this type of inflammation. However, their effectiveness for long COVID has not yet been tested.

The researchers aim to further refine their understanding of "inflammatory long COVID" by identifying a few specific markers that can be used in clinical settings to distinguish this subset of patients.

This research is part of the larger Seattle COVID Cohort Study, led by Dr. Julie McElrath and Julie Czartoski at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center.

The Seattle COVID Cohort Study was launched in 2020 to observe immune responses in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. Initially, the study aimed to investigate successful immune responses that led to full recovery. However, the researchers soon realised that some individuals, even among those with mild cases, experienced persistent symptoms.

These findings prompted the expansion of the study to include more long COVID patients, analysing a panel of 1500 proteins in their blood. By understanding the molecular roots and subsets of the disease, researchers hope to guide the design of clinical trials and treatment decisions tailored to each group.

“The ultimate goal is to treat patients,” Talla said. “Although we call everything long COVID, what’s come out of this work shows us that we might not be able to give everyone the same kinds of therapies and we shouldn’t put everyone into one group for treatment purposes.”