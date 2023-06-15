Researchers have discovered that an overactive inflammatory response may be the cause of long COVID, leading to potential treatments with anti-inflammatory drugs and precision medicine approaches.

New research in immunology this week has shed light on a possible cause of long COVID. Researchers from the Allen Institute and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center have discovered that an overactive inflammatory response could be at the root of many long COVID cases.

Broadly defined as "signs, symptoms and conditions that continue or develop after initial COVID-19 infection" by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the concept of long COVID has long eluded people.

Most patients report experiencing prolonged symptoms even after recovering from COVID-19 although there is no test to diagnose long COVID.