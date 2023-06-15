CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homehealthcare NewsNew study reveals overactive inflammation as potential cause of long COVID

New study reveals overactive inflammation as potential cause of long COVID

New study reveals overactive inflammation as potential cause of long COVID
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 15, 2023 1:12:00 PM IST (Updated)

Researchers have discovered that an overactive inflammatory response may be the cause of long COVID, leading to potential treatments with anti-inflammatory drugs and precision medicine approaches.

New research in immunology this week has shed light on a possible cause of long COVID. Researchers from the Allen Institute and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center have discovered that an overactive inflammatory response could be at the root of many long COVID cases.

Broadly defined as "signs, symptoms and conditions that continue or develop after initial COVID-19 infection" by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the concept of long COVID has long eluded people.
Most patients report experiencing prolonged symptoms even after recovering from COVID-19 although there is no test to diagnose long COVID.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X