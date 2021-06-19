New software helps identify patients likely to suffer severe COVID symptoms: Govt

A new software has been developed which will help identify patients likely to suffer severe symptoms of COVID-19. The software will help medical professionals in identifying patients who will likely require ventilator support in an ICU.

The Covid Severity Score (CSS) software is already in use at three COVID-19 care centres in Kolkata. The software uses an algorithm to score multiple parameters for each patient to map out a "graphical trend" before allocating them a CSS.

The algorithm measures “symptoms, signs, vital parameters, test reports and comorbidities of COVID positive patient and scores each against a pre-set dynamic algorithm thus allocating a Covid Severity Score (CSS)”, according to a statement by the ministry of science & technology.

The software was developed by a joint team of the Foundation for Innovations in Health, Kolkata Science for Equity, Empowerment and Development (SEED) division of the Department of Science & Technology, IIT Guwahati, Dr Kevin Dhaliwal from the University of Edinburgh and Dr Sayantan Bandopadhyay, who was formerly associated with the WHO SEARO.

The software was made available in primary care e-Health facilities through the support of the SEED Project. Healthcare workers trained under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) or certified by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) would be able to record all important parameters in a tablet for the running of the software.

The software provides another glimpse of how machine learning and advanced algorithmic AI can free up critical resources in a healthcare setting. The software is used by remote specialist doctors, reducing the consultation time per patient. The software also allows for preventive monitoring of patients likely to develop a requirement for ICU support.

"It will also help in providing monitored medical support to those patients who cannot afford treatment or cannot isolate at home due to poor housing conditions," read the government’s statement.