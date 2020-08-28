Healthcare New reckoning for WHO vaccine plan as governments go it alone Updated : August 28, 2020 12:11 PM IST Countries wishing to be part of the WHO initiative, dubbed COVAX, must submit expressions of interest by Monday. Britain said it was supporting COVAX to ensure equal access to vaccines, including funding, while doing its own bilateral supply deals. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply