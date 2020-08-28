  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

New reckoning for WHO vaccine plan as governments go it alone

Updated : August 28, 2020 12:11 PM IST

Countries wishing to be part of the WHO initiative, dubbed COVAX, must submit expressions of interest by Monday.
Britain said it was supporting COVAX to ensure equal access to vaccines, including funding, while doing its own bilateral supply deals.
New reckoning for WHO vaccine plan as governments go it alone

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

NMDC shares jump over 13% on demerger of Nagarnar iron and steel unit

NMDC shares jump over 13% on demerger of Nagarnar iron and steel unit

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises; support seen at Rs 50,500 per 10 grams; Silver jumps 1%

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises; support seen at Rs 50,500 per 10 grams; Silver jumps 1%

Tablighi Jamaat: MEA says 1,095 look out circulars deleted, 630 foreign members left India

Tablighi Jamaat: MEA says 1,095 look out circulars deleted, 630 foreign members left India

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement