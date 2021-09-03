New Mu variant can be resistant to COVID-19 vaccines, but C.1.2 is deadlier: Experts

After the C.1.2 variant, it is the Mu variant that has been identified as a variant of interest by the World Health Organization (WHO). The Mu variant or B.1.621, which was first detected in Columbia early this year, has now spread to 39 countries.

The WHO’s weekly bulletin on the pandemic says the Mu variant “has a constellation of mutations that indicate potential properties of immune escape”.

In simpler terms, this means that it is possible Mu could evade the immune defence like the first Beta variant discovered in South Africa. The WHO report suggests it is only preliminary and more work is needed.

Apart from South America, Mu has been found in the UK, Europe, United States of America and Hong Kong. Though other countries are contributing 0.1 percent of the infections reported, Colombia and Ecuador have over 39 percent and 13 percent of cases respectively.

Scientists and public health officials are exploring if the Mu variant could be more transmissible, or cause more serious disease. In the UK, Mu variant was detected in those who had received either one or both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The variant is being monitored and no alarms have been raised so far when compared to the Alpha and Delta virus. Experts in Rome conducted a lab-based study testing the Pfizer vaccine against the Mu variant. Evidence shows despite several mutations in spike, the Mu virus was neutralised by the vaccine-developed antibodies, though comparably lower than that of other variants.

The C.1.2 strain

Even as WHO officials and experts are monitoring the Mu variant, the C.1.2 strain , first discovered in South Africa in May this year, could be spreading faster than the existing virus. This new strain is capable of making 41.8 mutations per year which is approximately 1.7-fold faster than the current global rate. The strain has spread to other countries including China, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mauritius, England, New Zealand, Portugal and Switzerland apart from provinces in South Africa. India is yet to even report a single case caused by this strain.

The C.1.2 is quite deadly compared to the earlier versions and is associated with increased transmissibility and reduced neutralisation sensitivity. One researcher said the new variant has "mutated substantially” and it is way ahead of the original virus initially detected in Wuhan. It is believed this virus is even way ahead of any other variant of concern (VoC) or VoI detected so far worldwide.