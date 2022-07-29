New monkeypox symptoms emerge as cases spike across world

Fever, skin rashes, lesions and soar throat are some common symptoms of monkeypox. However, as the number of cases spikes worldwide, some studies claim to have found some new symptoms — anal or rectal pain, penile oedema, single genital lesions, sores in the mouth and sores on the anus.

A study published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) said: "New clinical presentations of monkeypox infection were identified, including rectal pain and penile oedema."

The study was conducted among 197 patients (all men). As many as 71 (36.0 percent) participants reported rectal pain or pain on defecation, 31 (15.7 percent) participants had penile oedema, 27 (13.7 percent) had oral lesions, (4.6 percent) had tonsillar signs, and 22 (11.2 percent) participants presented with a solitary cutaneous lesion.

Penile oedema is painless and non-tender swelling of the penis, while the solitary cutaneous lesion refers to a single, small, and local skin lesion.

"Solitary lesions and tonsillar signs were not previously known to be typical features of monkeypox infection," the study read. It added, "Rectal pain and penile oedema were the most common presentations requiring hospital admission in this cohort, yet these symptoms are not currently included in public health messaging."

Meanwhile, another study published in the New England Journal of Medicine earlier in July showed single genital lesions, sores in the mouth and sores on the anus as new symptoms of monkeypox. This study was conducted among 528 cases of confirmed human monkeypox infection from five continents, 16 countries, and 43 clinical sites.

"A total of 54 persons presented with only a single genital ulcer, which highlights the potential for misdiagnosis as a different STI," the study showed. It said that 41 percent had mucosal (or skin) lesions, with 54 having a single genital lesion.

"The clinical presentation we describe has some distinct features not included in the internationally accepted case definitions. Although these definitions recently expanded to include gay or bisexual men and other men who have sex with men as a risk group, they do not specifically highlight mucosal or rectal presentations, nor do they caution about the possibility of initial single-lesion manifestations," the study says.

Monkeypox cases spike

As many as four cases have been detected in India and over 16,000 cases across the world. Five deaths have also been reported in connection with the disease.

Recently, according to reports, the US became the global monkeypox capital after the country reported a record-breaking 1,048 monkeypox cases in a day. The tally in the US has now mounted to 4,907, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data on July 28. Moreover, as many as 9,697 confirmed cases of monkeypox were reported from European Union/ European Economic Area (EEA) countries as of July 25, 2022.

Monkeypox is due to an orthopoxvirus, which rarely causes disease in humans. It is a viral zoonotic infection that can spread from animals to humans. It can also spread from person to person.