  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

New Jersey-Mumbai Vande Bharat flight passengers laud Indian govt

Updated : May 11, 2020 11:10 AM IST

The full capacity flight from Newark to Mumbai and Ahmedabad is the second out of the US and the first from the New York area.
Many of them expressed relief that they were headed to a country that is managing its COVID-19 crisis far better than the US.
New Jersey-Mumbai Vande Bharat flight passengers laud Indian govt

You May Also Like

Glenmark launches 3-in-1 inhaler for COPD patients in India

Glenmark launches 3-in-1 inhaler for COPD patients in India

General Atlantic looking to invest between $1-1.5 billion in the consumer tech space

General Atlantic looking to invest between $1-1.5 billion in the consumer tech space

Inox Wind begins execution of 1st phase of wind power projects in Gujarat

Inox Wind begins execution of 1st phase of wind power projects in Gujarat

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement