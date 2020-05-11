Healthcare New Jersey-Mumbai Vande Bharat flight passengers laud Indian govt Updated : May 11, 2020 11:10 AM IST The full capacity flight from Newark to Mumbai and Ahmedabad is the second out of the US and the first from the New York area. Many of them expressed relief that they were headed to a country that is managing its COVID-19 crisis far better than the US. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365