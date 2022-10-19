As experts warn of spike in COVID cases during festive and winter seasons, Centre may issue new health advisory

By CNBCTV18.COM

With experts concerned about a spike in COVID-19 infections during the festive season, the government is expected to issue a new health advisory for Diwali and the winter season, which is when illnesses are more likely to increase.

The new health advisory will ensure individuals follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, including the wearing of masks, especially in view of the upcoming festive season, sources told CNBCTV-18.

The Centre is likely to ask states to do more sequencing of samples to contain the spread of new sub-variants of Omicron.

Top physicians and scientists have expressed concern over a possible spike in COVID cases as a result of social gatherings during the festive season. They have warned of the tendency of some variants of the infection becoming more active in the winter season.

Maharashtra recorded a 17.7 percent rise in COVID cases in the October 10-16 period compared to the period between October 3-9, the state health department said in a bulletin. Thane, Raigad and Mumbai witnessed a rise in COVID cases.

Cases including the XBB, a new sub-variant of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, were detected in the state. Cases of the XBB sub-variant were detected in other parts of India as well, including Kerala. A hybrid of Omicron's BA.2.75 and BJ.1 sub-variants, the XBB sub-variant was discovered in Singapore in August and has been behind a significant rise in Covid-19 cases in the island. The XBB sub-variant has a "growth advantage" over the BA.2.75 variant and has immune evasive properties.

Meanwhile, Pune recorded its first case of Omicron's BQ.1 subvariant on October 17, ANI reported. A descendant of BA.5, the BQ.1 has caused a 60 percent surge in Covid cases in the US.

Gujarat recently reported the first case of the BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron, which is considered to be highly infectious and has greater transmissibility. First detected in China, the BF.7 sub-variant has spread to the US, the UK, Australia, and Belgium. In India, the first case was detected by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre.

To assess the COVID-19 situation in India, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya convened a special meeting on Tuesday after almost a gap of six months.

Mandaviya asked officials to focus on effective implementation of surveillance strategy and strengthening genome sequencing for early detection of variants. He also asked them to accelerate administration of COVID-19 precaution dose to the eligible population.