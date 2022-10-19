As experts warn of spike in COVID cases during festive and winter seasons, Centre may issue new health advisory

Mini
Top physicians and scientists have expressed concern over a possible spike in COVID cases as a result of social gatherings during the festive season. They have warned of the tendency of some variants of the infection becoming more active in the winter season
With experts concerned about a spike in COVID-19 infections during the festive season, the government is expected to issue a new health advisory for Diwali and the winter season, which is when illnesses are more likely to increase.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting
IST4 Min(s) Read
From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President
IST4 Min(s) Read
London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government
IST4 Min(s) Read
To assess the COVID-19 situation in India, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya convened a special meeting on Tuesday after almost a gap of six months.