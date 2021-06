Health Ministry's new guidelines have dropped the use of ivermectin, Doxycycline and Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 treatment.

The advisory from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) comes as India continues to witness a significant fall in COVID-19 cases.

The revised guidelines have also dropped many other drugs, zinc, and multivitamins that were earlier prescribed by doctors to treat asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic COVID-19 patients.

The guidelines have only advised COVID apt behaviour and masking for mild and asymptomatic patients​.

The DGHS has also discouraged diagnostic tests or investigations for asymptomatic and mild patients.