Hospital beds in India become more expensive. Here’s how much you will pay

Healthcare in India has turned more expensive as the government started charging a 5 percent goods and services tax (GST) on all non-ICU hospital rooms that cost more than Rs 5,000 a day from Monday.

The decision, taken in the 47th GST Council meeting held on June 28 and 29, is being implemented even as industry body FICCI wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asking for relief as the move would increase the cost of healthcare for the middle class . FICCI said the recommendations would raise the cost of compliance and create confusion.

Indian Medical Association (IMA), too, objected to the move.

This step will pinch patients’ pockets as Indians depend heavily on private healthcare, which is one of the highest out-of-pocket expenditures they make. A present, 29 percent of the total current health expenditure in the country is towards private hospitals, whilst only 17 percent is towards government hospitals. Currently, at least five out of 10 urban households and 40 percent of rural households avail private healthcare as their main source.

How much non-ICU hospital rooms will now cost

If a non-ICU hospital bed costs Rs 5,000, the patient will pay 5 percent per day on the rent, which equals Rs 250. Similarly, if the patient is admitted for two days, they will pay Rs 500 GST, while four days will imply a GST of Rs 1,000.

Though India’s out-of-pocket expenditures on healthcare have reduced from over 60 percent to 48-50 percent, it compares to around 18 percent globally, making it one of the highest in the world.

The government’s current health expenditure is estimated to be 1.3 percent of GDP, which is lower than household out-of-pocket expenditure at 1.6 percent of GDP.

Hospitals that are already facing high operating costs due to inflation and COVID-19 protocols will see their costs rise further. They have complained about input tax credit not being implemented along with this step.

The embedded input in the company’s cost is already 5-6 percent, which is being absorbed by the industry, hospitals have said. This is an additional input tax with which there is no set-off and will have to be passed on to patients, they added.

Hospitals say while room rent forms an integral part of healthcare services, which was exempt from GST, any GST should be addressed for healthcare services on the whole.

Suneeta Reddy, managing director of Apollo Hospitals, however, said the impact of 5 percent GST won’t be significant as it is for high-end beds. "I am sure patients will be able to pay Rs 250 (per day). The fact of the matter is that there is an embedded cost of 6 percent due to GST in the hospital system. So, we need to have conversations to see how we could rationalise all these costs," she told CNBC-TV18.

More tax on healthcare likely?

Despite complaints from various quarters, the government has decided to go ahead with the GST decision. The rationale, as per the government, is that if a patient can afford a room worth Rs 5,000, they can afford to pay the GST.

Experts fear this might pave the way for more tax on healthcare and related services that have remained largely exempt from GST until now.

According to experts, the only long-term solution is strengthening the public healthcare system so that patients have access to affordable quality healthcare. Steps include increasing spend on healthcare as a percentage of GDP on a sustainable basis, increasing health infra, which includes the number of public hospital beds, doctor and nurse-patient ratio and also factors such as strengthening the health insurance system in the country.