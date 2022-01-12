New discharge policy for mild, moderate COVID-19 patients; check guidelines

The Centre has updated its discharge policy for ‘mild’ and ‘moderate’ COVID-19 cases. Under the new guidelines, patients with a ‘mild case’ of COVID-19 will be discharged after at least seven days of testing positive and no fever for three successive days. No testing is needed before discharge in these cases.

For those with a ‘moderate’ case of COVID-19, discharge can be granted when all symptoms have stabilised and the patient has blood oxygen saturation above 93 percent for three consecutive days without any oxygen support. If the patient has any comorbidities then such conditions should be stabilised before discharge. Such patients do not need to get tested before discharge either.

“After a review meeting by PM over COVID-19 situation, we have revised our discharge policy with severity categorised into mild and moderate cases,” Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary at the Health Ministry, said during the weekly COVID-19 briefing in New Delhi.

India has been seeing a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks. The country added 1,94,720 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The total caseload in the country has now increased to 9,55,319, of which 4,868 are confirmed cases of the Omicron variant.

“Omicron has a substantial growth advantage over Delta as per the World Health Organization. Data from South Africa, the United Kingdom, Canada and Denmark suggests a reduced risk of hospitalisation for Omicron compared to Delta,” Agarwal said.

While the heavily-mutated Omicron variant is driving new waves across the globe, natural immunity developed during previous waves and higher vaccination numbers have contributed to reduced hospitalisation. Mortality rates have also remained comparatively low. But experts caution against complacency.

“Omicron is not like common cold, don’t take this lightly. The current surge is due to Omicron, it has either replaced Delta or (is) about to replace Delta as dominant strain. There should be a rational approach for medicine use. We are concerned about the overuse and misuse of drugs. Don’t overuse, it will have aftermath. Have warm water, do gargles in home care,” said NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V.K. Paul.