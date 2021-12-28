Delhi announces yellow alert as COVID cases rise; cinema halls shut, public transport at 50% seating capacity

New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced a yellow alert in the city and imposed restrictions to curb the rising COVID-19 cases. The national capital has slashed the seating capacity in the restaurants to 50 percent from 8 am to 10 pm. Bars are also allowed to function only with 50 percent capacity from 12 noon to 10 pm, the order said.

Shops in marketplaces are allowed to remain open on an odd-even basis from 10 am to 8 pm, Kejriwal said the malls also have to follow the same odd-even rule. He added we are 10 times more prepared than earlier to deal with the rise in cases in Delhi.

While private offices are allowed to function, attendance should come down to 50 percent between 9 am to 5 pm. However, officers under the exempt category would be allowed to run with full attendance. Delhi has also ordered to close the cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes, spas and wellness centres to remain closed as well, the order said.

The Delhi government has also limited the number of people attending weddings and funerals to 20 people. It said the public parks are allowed only for walking, running, and playing and gyms and entertainment parks are to remain closed.

Kejriwal also urged the people of Delhi to follow covid mandates like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. The government had earlier announced a night curfew in the city from 11 pm to 5 am.

Delhi had reported the highest-single day spike in COVID-19 cases in six months on Monday. It had reported 331 new cases with the positivity rate rising to 0.5 percent for two days. The yellow-alert kicks in when the positivity rate remains above 0.5 percent for two consecutive days.