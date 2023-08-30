New Covid-19 variant ‘Pirola’ or BA.2.86: Is it more dangerous, should India be worried? Here's all you need to know

Amidst the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the USA, UK, and China, a fresh concern has emerged with a new strain named BA.2.86, nicknamed Pirola, which is reportedly causing a higher rate of infections across multiple regions worldwide, according to a new CDC risk assessment.

According to a report by The Hindustan Times quoting virologist Dr. Pavithra Venkatagopalan, Pirola variant appears to have undergone as many changes as the Omicron variant did from the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Along with Pirola, Eris too have been infecting people are increasing the number of COVID-19 patients around the world. Both originate from the XBB lineage which descended from Omicron. These two variants are currently under the vigilant observation of the World Health Organization (WHO).

How dangerous in new COVID-19 Pirola variant?

The severity of the new COVID-19 Pirola variant remains uncertain due to a limited number of samples available for analysis. Currently, only nine samples of the BA.2.86 variant have been received, although this does not necessarily reflect the total number of cases, reported Reuters.

The CDC assessment suggests that the BA.2.86 variant might have a greater propensity to infect individuals who have previously been infected with COVID-19 or have received COVID-19 vaccines. This indicates a higher potential for breakthrough infections compared to previous strains of the virus.

Reported cases of the Pirola or BA.2.86 variant have emerged from multiple countries, including Denmark, South Africa, the US, UK, and Israel.

The BA.2.86 variant was first identified on July 24, 2023, and has been designated a variant of interest by the WHO due to its numerous mutations, which significantly exceed those observed in previous variants.

Why BA.2.86 is a variant of interest?

The substantial mutations in the spike protein of BA.2.86 raise concerns about potential immune evasion, indicating that the existing vaccines and prior COVID-19 infection may offer less protection against this variant compared to earlier strains of the virus.

According to a report by Health.com quoting Timothy Murphy, MD, senior associate dean for clinical and translational research at the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, “it has many, many more mutations than the mutations of each of the variants before,”

Murphy further said, specifically, BA.2.86 has more than 35 amino acid changes to urs spike protein compared to the recently spreading XBB.1.5 on which the COVID-19 booster is based on.

As per CDC, the spoke protein mutations of BA.2.86 makes it likely to cause breakthrough infections.

Meanwhile William Schaffner, MD, an infectious disease specialist and professor at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine told Health.com that “With so many mutations in the spike protein, there is a greater chance that the vaccine and having previously been infected with COVID-19 won’t offer as much protection against BA.2.86 as prior strains of the virus,”

Should India be worried?

TOI quoted Dr. Kuldeep Kumar Grover, Head of Critical care, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram saying that both BA.2.86 and A report byquoted Dr. Kuldeep Kumar Grover, Head of Critical care, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram saying that both BA.2.86 and Eris share transmits through droplets.

He further added that symptoms associated with the BA.2.86 variant include rashes, conjunctivitis, and diarrhea. Eris infections present with common symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, loss of taste and smell, and sore throat.

While India remains cautious, it is noteworthy that the evolving nature of the virus has prompted vaccine manufacturers to adapt their products. The efficacy of previously administered vaccines might be slightly reduced due to the evolving strains, though these vaccines remain effective.