New COVID-19 vaccines could be a pill or a nasal spray: Report Updated : May 04, 2021 01:23:57 IST The newer vaccines are from the US government labs and companies including Sanofi , Altimmune and Gritstone Oncology There are 277 COVID-19 vaccines under development across the globe of which 93 have entered the human testing phase Published : May 04, 2021 01:23 PM IST