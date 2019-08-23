Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
New combo pill cuts heart, stroke risks, study finds. And it is affordable

Updated : August 23, 2019 11:48 AM IST

Many people can't afford or don't stick with taking so many medicines separately, so doctors think a polypill might help.
A previous study testing one in India found it lowered cholesterol and blood pressure. The new study is much larger and gives stronger evidence because it tracked heart attacks, strokes and other problems â€” not just risk factors.
