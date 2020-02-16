#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
New Chinese coronavirus cases show slight fall; Chinese tourist dies in France

Updated : February 16, 2020 01:09 PM IST

Beijing's latest figures showed 68,500 cases of the illness and 1,665 deaths, most of them in Hubei.
The biggest cluster outside China has been on a cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, quarantined off Japan's Yokohama, with 70 more cases reported on Sunday. That took the total out of about 3,700 passengers and crew on board to 355.
