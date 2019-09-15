#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Business

New cancer treatment prevents hair loss from chemotherapy

Updated : September 15, 2019 12:43 PM IST

The study published in the journal EMBO Molecular Medicine describes how damage to the hair follicles caused by taxanes, cancer drugs which can cause permanent hair loss, can be prevented.
The research team has exploited the properties of a newer class of drugs called CDK4/6 inhibitors, which block cell division and are already medically approved as so-called "targeted" cancer therapies.
New cancer treatment prevents hair loss from chemotherapy
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

CNBC-TV18 Markets This Week: Sensex, Nifty end over 1% higher, Yes Bank top gainer, ZEEL top loser

CNBC-TV18 Markets This Week: Sensex, Nifty end over 1% higher, Yes Bank top gainer, ZEEL top loser

Real estate sector needs Rs 1 lakh crore over the next one year, says Niranjan Hiranandani

Real estate sector needs Rs 1 lakh crore over the next one year, says Niranjan Hiranandani

Closing Bell: Sensex gains 281 points, up 1% for the week; Nifty above 11,050; OMCs rise

Closing Bell: Sensex gains 281 points, up 1% for the week; Nifty above 11,050; OMCs rise

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV