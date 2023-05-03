New Alzheimer's drug Donanemab shows promising results in slowing cognitive decline

Eli Lilly’s experimental drug trial of 1,182 people showed that it slowed cognitive decline by 35-36 percent as compared to a placebo.

In what could be a major breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer's, pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly has announced that its experimental drug, Donanemab, has shown significant promise in slowing cognitive and functional decline in patients with early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease.

Why is this breakthrough important? Because Alzheimer’s is a devastating disease with no cure. A disease that affects the brain and slowly destroys memory, thinking skills and eventually the ability to carry out the simplest tasks.

A disease which cannot be cured with only certain medications temporarily slowing the worsening of the symptoms.

Eli Lilly’s experimental drug trial of 1,182 people showed that it slowed cognitive decline by 35-36 percent as compared to a placebo. The drug resulted in 40 percent less decline in the ability to perform activities of daily living such as managing finances, driving, hobbies, discussing current events.

Nearly 47 out of 100 participants in the trial did not have any progression at one year versus 29 out of 100 people who took the placebo.

The drug as per the company met all goals in this late stage trial. It is expected to be the strongest Phase 3 data till date for an Alzheimer’s treatment. Eli Lilly has plans to file for USFDA approval by end of June and with regulators from other countries shortly after.

There is a lot of hope set on Eli Lilly’s drugs as 2 similar drugs developed by partners Eisai and Biogen haven’t seen as much of an offtake amongst doctors and insurers in the US due to little evidence of the drugs slowing cognitive decline.

Although there is hope, there are also risks associated with Eli Lilly's drug. The medication is administered once a month through intravenous infusion and has been known to cause temporary brain swelling and bleeding, which resulted in the deaths of three participants. However, experts emphasise that the risks must be evaluated in light of the severity of the fatal and debilitating disease.

The drug is expensive. It is expected to be priced similar to drugs available in the market such as Eisai Pharma’s Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi that costs USD 26,500 or around Rs 20 lakh for a whole year’s treatment.

And what about India? The optimistic expectation is that the drug will be widely available and easily accessible through licensing options in the event of significant uptake following approval. However, it is probable that, like other revolutionary drugs, it will continue to be costly and will need to be imported.