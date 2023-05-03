New Alzheimer's drug Donanemab shows promising results in slowing cognitive decline

3 Min(s) Read
Eli Lilly’s experimental drug trial of 1,182 people showed that it slowed cognitive decline by 35-36 percent as compared to a placebo.
In what could be a major breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer's, pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly has announced that its experimental drug, Donanemab, has shown significant promise in slowing cognitive and functional decline in patients with early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease.
Why is this breakthrough important? Because Alzheimer’s is a devastating disease with no cure. A disease that affects the brain and slowly destroys memory, thinking skills and eventually the ability to carry out the simplest tasks.
A disease which cannot be cured with only certain medications temporarily slowing the worsening of the symptoms.