English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homehealthcare NewsNew Alzheimer's drug Donanemab shows promising results in slowing cognitive decline

New Alzheimer's drug Donanemab shows promising results in slowing cognitive decline

New Alzheimer's drug Donanemab shows promising results in slowing cognitive decline
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Ekta Batra  May 3, 2023 11:38:36 PM IST (Published)

Eli Lilly’s experimental drug trial of 1,182 people showed that it slowed cognitive decline by 35-36 percent as compared to a placebo.

In what could be a major breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer's, pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly has announced that its experimental drug, Donanemab, has shown significant promise in slowing cognitive and functional decline in patients with early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Articles

View All
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


Why is this breakthrough important? Because Alzheimer’s is a devastating disease with no cure. A disease that affects the brain and slowly destroys memory, thinking skills and eventually the ability to carry out the simplest tasks.
A disease which cannot be cured with only certain medications temporarily slowing the worsening of the symptoms.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X