Patanjali CEO, Acharya Balkrishna, in an interview with news agency ANI has denied claiming that their drug Coronil can cure or control COVID-19.

"We never told the medicine (Coronil) can cure or control corona. We said that we had made medicines and used them in clinical controlled trial which cured corona patients. There is no confusion in it," Acharya Balkrishna said.

Coronil has been surrounded by controversy from the day of its launch when Health Ministry officials said that they can't vouch for it.

The medicine was launched on June 23. Subsequently, an official at the Uttarakhand government’s Ayurveda department has said the office issued license to Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved for "immunity booster, cough, and fever," but the company didn’t mention coronavirus in its application.

Wire agency PTI also reported that the Rajasthan's Health Department served a notice to NIMS hospital seeking an explanation on conducting trials of Patanjali Ayurved's drug Coronil on coronavirus patients on Friday.