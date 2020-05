Niti Aayog member and Chairman of the Empowered Group 1 on COVID 19 management VK Paul has clarified that he never said that coronavirus cases would come down to zero by a particular date. “There was no mention of zero word on the graph,” Paul said.

He was discussing an earlier presentation that reportedly suggested COVID-19 cases in India would fall to zero by May 15. During a health ministry press briefing on May 22, Paul said his presentations showed factual information, a disease progression trend was shown and no claim was made.

“I feel sorry, I apologise for the misconception and it was not what was meant to be conveyed,” he said.

On April 24, Paul made a presentation showing the positive impact of the lockdown and how it has helped curtail the spread of COVID-19. The presentation had a slide suggesting the first lockdown had prevented India from seeing 1 lakh cases in April and slowed the rate of transmission, increased the case doubling time to about 10 days.

A graph projecting the benefits from “extending the lockdown” beyond April 15 showed the disease curve of active cases plummeting to zero by May 16. India has been adding over 1,500 cases daily, on an average, since the last week of April and crossed the 1 lakh confirmed cases mark on May 19. Paul’s presentation had received criticism from various quarters saying the government was wrong in its assessment of the progression.

Dr Paul talking of the benefits of the lockdown said on May 22 that various mathematical modelling studies that the Ministry of Health ordered to assess the impact of lockdown 1 and 2 showed “we averted 14 to 29 lakh cases and 37,000 to 78,000 deaths”.

The government has highlighted that the success of the lockdown can be seen from the fact that case growth rate (daily surge) had dropped from 23 percent on April 3 to 5.4 percent on May 22. Besides, current active cases (as of May 21) are concentrated in just a few states and cities/districts. His presentation showed active cases are concentrated around 80 percent in five states, over 60 percent in five cities, over 90 percent in 10 states and over 70 percent in 10 cities.

He added that like the number of cases, growth rate of number of COVID-19 deaths too have fallen significantly due to the lockdown, making a notable difference between pre-lockdown and post-lockdown situations.