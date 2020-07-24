  • SENSEX
Neuberg Diagnostics gets ICMR approval for COVID testing in Kerala

Updated : July 24, 2020 03:24 PM IST

Neuberg, India's fourth largestpathology player, had earlier received approvals for COVID testing in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune.
Best-in-class laboratories across India, USA, UAE and South Africa have united under the banner of Neuberg Diagnostics, to bring the latest technology and techniques within the reach of developing countries.
