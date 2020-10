NephroPlus, a city-based dialysis network and a trailblazer on Tuesday said it acquired a majority stake in Royal Care Dialysis Centers Inc (RCDC), a reputed dialysis network in the Philippines with a deep focus on delivering high-quality care. According to a press release by NephroPlus, through this strategic partnership, the dialysis chain has become the top Indian dialysis network to expand overseas, marking the company's transition to becoming a multinational corporation.

Vikram Vuppala, Founder and CEO, NephroPlus said with the acquisition the company aims to become the largest dialysis network in the Philippines in the next 5 years. "We have already started talking to several dialysis centers in the Philippines to fuel our expansion plans. With this entry into the Philippines, we reiterate our commitment to build a dominant multinational network across Asia, Middle East, and CIS geographies," Vikram said. RCDC Network is a growing network in Philippines and currently treats approximately 400 dialysis patients across its 6 dialysis clinics located in Metro Manila and other nearby provinces.