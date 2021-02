The West Bengal government has made it mandatory for air travellers from Maharashtra, Kerala, Telangana and Karnataka to carry negative COVID-19 reports. The state health department notified the rule following the increased number of coronavirus cases in these states.

“The state government has decided that from February 27 noon, all passengers coming to the state from the four states shall mandatorily carry a COVID negative RT-PCR report,” the notification read.

The Bengal government had issued a similar order in August last year COVID cases across the country were rising.

Fliers from these four states are expected to take the RT-PCR tests within 72 hours before the flight.

To date, West Bengal has registered close to 5.75 lakh cases of COVID, with around 5.6 lakh people recovering from the infection. On Thursday, the state reported 3,399 fresh cases, according to PTI.

Delhi

Besides West Bengal, Delhi too has made it compulsory for people travelling in flights, trains and buses from Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Punjab to carry a negative report for the virus. However, the ones entering the national capital via road in private vehicles are exempt from this rule for now.

The continuous rise in COVID cases has once again led to concerns that India could be witnessing the second wave. On Wednesday, India registered over 13,000 cases, the third time in six days, compelling the Central government to rush multi-disciplinary teams to nine states and the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Maharashtra

Punjab

Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government has some rules for the international fliers, who need to produce a negative RT-PCR report upon their arrival at the Amritsar international airport. The test shouldn't have been conducted more than 96 hours of their arrival in Amritsar. The domestic passengers, on the other hand, are just expected to register themselves on COVA Punjab App before they enter the state.

Karnataka

Kerala

Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh