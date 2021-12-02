Needle-free vaccine ZyCoV-D to be given to adults in these 7 states in first phase

Cadila Healthcare’s COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D will be introduced in seven states initially, the Centre has said. These seven states are Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu.

ZyCoV-D is the world's first plasmid DNA COVID-19 vaccine developed indigenously by Zydus Cadila. It is also the first needle-free vaccine to be administered using the PharmaJet applicator. The three-dose vaccine will be administered on days zero, 28 and 56.

Zydus Cadila will supply one crore doses to Centre by this month. Each vaccine dose costs Rs 265 with a needle-free applicator of Rs 93 per dose, excluding GST.

Reviewing the progress of the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign with state health secretaries and National Health Mission (NHM) directors, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked the seven states to identify districts where a high number of people were yet to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, for the introduction of ZyCoV-D.

Although ZyCov-D has been approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation for use in children aged 12 years and above, only adults in the seven states will be administered the dose for now, sources told The Times of India.

According to a statement issued by the health ministry, national training for ZyCoV-D administration has been completed. The seven states will now have to plan sessions based on the PharmaJet injector and identify vaccinators who will be trained to use the needle-free injector for vaccination.

Meanwhile, the health secretary has said the government’s nationwide ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ COVID-19 vaccination campaign had increased the first dose coverage by 5.9 percent till November 30 and 11.7 percent in the second dose coverage, The Hindu reported.