Need to continue genomic sequencing to identify new variants, says Dr Giridhar Babu

Even as overall India slows down in daily COVID-19 case additions, Kerala, Maharashtra are still reporting high no of daily cases. 12100 for Kerala and 9300 for Maharashtra, even Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha are among states reporting high cases.

But the focus has to be on the North East states, even as cases in all states in the region overall, the test positivity rates are still the highest. 7 out of the 8 states with high test positivity rate (​TPR) are from the North East.

Daily vaccinations see a sharp decline with only 14.8 lakh doses administered on Sunday, though the rate of inoculations have remained poor on weekends, yesterday's number has been the lowest since the government kick-started the free-for-all vaccination drive on the 21st of June. India has so far inoculated nearly 35.3 crore eligible adults with nearly 20.8 percent of people receiving at least one dose of the vaccine

India is yet to receive the vaccines donated by the United States, sources say the US is sending 3 to 4 million vaccine doses including Moderna to India via the Covax facility. However, the consignment will only be dispatched to India after the country finalises the legal processes including granting indemnity to vaccine makers. Countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh have already received the vaccine doses of Moderan donated by the US.

To discuss this CNBC-TV18 spoke to Dr Giridhar R Babu, Hd-Lifecourse Epidemiology of PHFI, Sanjiv Navangul, MD & CEO of Bharat Serums & Vaccines and Nithya Balasubramanian, Director of Sanford Bernstein.

Dr Babu said, “In terms of extent of transmission the rural India is still witnessing the surge in cases in some parts of the country. North-east in particular has the transmission on-going. Plus Kerala still has sort of perpetual propagated outbreak within the state. As a result of all these there is continued detection of cases.”

“I would not be particularly worried about reporting cases as such because that only means that we are detecting wherever the transmission is present. As long as the death rate remains low, the hospitalisation is taken care then we shouldn’t worry and continue with genomic sequencing to find out whether there are any newer variants of concern.”

On vaccine supply constraints Navangul said, “The only pick-up that you will see in numbers of Covaxin would be probably from August - second half of August. So until then, we are going to see this crunch. Also what is going to happen is that the 25 percent that goes to the private sector is not going to pick-up at the same pace as the government sector.”

On indemnity, he said, “We knew much in advance that indemnity will be an issue because under a certain section in the US this was granted to all the vaccine makers so if that is the case then obviously they would expect it from most countries so it was not an unexpected thing. We are maybe going to slow on it, we need to find a way out. We have to find a legal solution to it. The earlier we find the better it is because my belief is that having to study Moderna and Pfizer in children it might be useful if we are able to make a deal on them for the case of at least 12-18 year old we will be able to open schools much faster than what we can currently look at.”

