Need tighter regulations and guidelines on use of glycols in pharma products, say experts

Ethylene glycol has been named as a cause of death in multiple cases across countries over the years from Panama to China, Nigeria, and Indonesia to India. Most recently it has been named as the contaminant in the cough syrup manufactured by Marion Biotech that allegedly resulted in the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan.

Though the government has given a clean chit to Maiden Pharma, the same contaminant was named by the WHO and Gambian authorities in the cough syrup manufactured by the company, and which allegedly caused death of around 70 children in Gambia in October 2022.

So, why are companies still using the component which is considered toxic and what are the regulations behind it?

Ethylene glycol and di-ethylene glycol are colourless, odourless, sweetish tasting substances which are mostly used for industrial purposes ranging from antifreeze formulations to brake fluids, paints, plastics etc. The pharmaceutical grade can be used for medicines and consumer products in the quantity that is recommended.

Remember, the 2 substances can be toxic if there is any contamination to the pharma grade and if it is consumed beyond recommended levels.

In fact, there are safer alternatives to these substances such as glycerine and propylene glycol for drugs.

So, why is ethylene glycol and di-ethylene glycol (DEG) then still being used when safer substitutes are available?

Factors range from the substance being easily available, has greater solubility, more palatable i.e. sweeter hence used for paediatric drugs and lastly, more cost efficient.

The question then arises, which companies use these substances? Do all pharma companies use them? Feedback is that there is no regulation that indicates it should not be used but based on history ethylene glycol and DEG should be avoided. Generally, companies with good R&D and manufacturing practices avoid using the component in case it can be substituted.

So, if pharma companies do use ethylene glycol and DEG are they required to test these solvents? Yes, Schedule M of the Drugs & Cosmetics Act indicates all raw material needs to be tested for compliance with required standards of quality.

Feedback is many a times smaller companies who cannot afford to test solvents or those with lax manufacturing processes or poor personnel might not comply with the law. In some instances, allegedly the quality certificate provided by the distributor is used by pharma companies to get approvals.

So, what can be done to tackle the problem? Experts say there needs to be tighter regulations and guidelines in place such as in the Indian pharmacopeia, frequent inspections by regulators and checks and balances to ensure a quality supply chain and more importantly these steps need to be enforced.

One can also consider factors such as putting out list of more hazardous substances such as glycols on the drugs manufactured, currently only the active ingredients need to be listed which can lead to more informed decisions and probably more accountability.