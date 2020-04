A fifth of India’s total COVID-19 cases and 47 percent of the reported COVID-19 deaths, till April 6, are from the state of Maharashtra. With 120 new Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra’s total number of confirmed cases stands at 848, the highest burden of the disease in the country.

The state has recorded a total of 52 deaths from COVID-19, with seven deaths recorded since yesterday. Of the 45 deaths recorded till April 5, 60 percent deaths occurred in patients above 61 years of age. One of the casualties was under the age of 45 years. 78 percent of those who died in the state had other underlying health conditions (called co-morbidities) like diabetes, hypertension or other serious illnesses.

70 patients infected with the virus have also been treated and discharged after full recovery.

Mumbai, the country’s financial capital, has become the epicentre of the viral outbreak in the state taking over 12 percent of the country’s total cases and nearly 62 percent of the state’s burden. With 526 confirmed cases in the densely populated region of Mumbai MMR has been the worst affected. All the seven deaths reported in the last 24 hours have been from this region.

Mumbai houses Asia’s largest and most crowded slum, Dharavi, where COVID-19 cases have risen to five. A 21-year old male pathology lab technician tested positive in the slum and the authorities have traced five high risk and over 179 low risk contacts. The dense urban clusters, especially slums like Dharavi, are becoming a test for containment strategies by the government.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope told CNBC TV18, “There are more than 210 containment zones in Mumbai and we are now concerned about the congested areas like Dharavi, Koliwada etc. In these congested zones we are on a high alert and we are taking utmost care to ensure that no crowds gather in these areas."

Tope also highlighted that densely populated regions in Mumbai and Pune have large number of confirmed cases and hence the lockdown may not be lifted at once in these regions but in a staggered, phased manner.

Till April 6, Pune city and rural areas has seen 141 cases and 5 deaths. The four Municipal Corporations in Thane division (other than Mumbai) has reported 85 confirmed cases and 9 deaths. Districts of Sangli has seen 25 confirmed cases, Ahmednagar 23, Nagpur 17 and Aurangabad 10 cases.

According to the State Health Ministry’s update, 17563 laboratory samples have been tested till now, of which 15808 were negative and 868 have been tested positive for coronavirus until April 6.

32,521 people are in home quarantine and 3498 people are in institutional quarantine across the state.

The state is working with a cluster containment action plan in places where cluster outbreaks are seen. There are 2855 surveillance squads working across the state with 10 lakh people under the surveillance network, with a large chunk operational in Mumbai Metropolitan Region.