Business Nearly 20,000 workers tested positive for COVID-19: Amazon Updated : October 02, 2020 11:16 AM IST The company also said it is conducting thousands of tests a day, which will grow to 50,000 tests a day across 650 sites by November. The Seattle-based company said that it examined data from March 1 to Sept. 19 on 1.37 million workers at Amazon and Whole Foods Market across the US.